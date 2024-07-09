Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

