Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $530.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,203. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $551.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.27. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

