Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,994,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

TDY traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.96. The company had a trading volume of 68,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

