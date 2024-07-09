Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of XPO worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $130.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

