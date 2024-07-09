Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 69,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,599,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,242. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.