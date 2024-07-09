Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,353. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

