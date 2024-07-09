Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $434.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $446.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

