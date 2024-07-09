Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,397,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

ODFL stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.75. 446,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

