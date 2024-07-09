Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AFL traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $89.58. 570,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,539. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $91.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

