Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 183,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,586. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

