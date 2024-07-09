Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. 527,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

