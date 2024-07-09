Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Primerica worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primerica by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.25.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $235.23. 33,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,435. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.43.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

