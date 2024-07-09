Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

