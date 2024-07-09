Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $635.19. 162,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,009. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $656.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.01.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

