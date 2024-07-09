Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,405 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.18. 170,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

