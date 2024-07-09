Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,195 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,710,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. 340,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,825. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.