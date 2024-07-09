Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,875 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. 8,230,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,846,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

