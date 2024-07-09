Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,859 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,010. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

