Needham & Company LLC Cuts Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $5.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA opened at $3.30 on Friday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $959.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.