NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,452,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053,622. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

