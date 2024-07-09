Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.02. 2,168,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

