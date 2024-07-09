Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,145 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,004. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

