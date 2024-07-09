Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,314,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,836,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PKG traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $130.91 and a 52 week high of $191.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

