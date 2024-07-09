Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 97,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CF Industries by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,222. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

