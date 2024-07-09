Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,229 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $8,884,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 558,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

