Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,858 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $525,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of BP by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 23,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 13,463,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,730,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

