Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,699 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 489,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,232,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,568,000 after buying an additional 53,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,649.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Guardant Health Stock Up 0.3 %

GH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. 1,463,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

