NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NMI traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 175327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NMIH. Compass Point lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

