Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 8.8%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 263,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 94,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 price objective on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Noram Lithium Trading Up 1.9 %

About Noram Lithium

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

