Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,484 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

