NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.07.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $128.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $19,988,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,996,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,609,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $19,988,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,996,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,609,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,999,590 shares of company stock valued at $348,994,385 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.