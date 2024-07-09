Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 271,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. 5,501,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,952. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

