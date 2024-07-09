Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,384. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

