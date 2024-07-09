Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCN. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $25.08 on Friday. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.72 and a quick ratio of 21.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.53. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

