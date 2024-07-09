Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55. 1,068,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,135,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Olaplex by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Olaplex by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

