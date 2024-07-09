Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,191,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 285,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 454,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 161,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

