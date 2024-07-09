Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.36

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 152651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 169,488 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

