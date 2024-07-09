PAAL AI Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $177.03 million and $3.16 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.2213512 USD and is up 8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $4,002,660.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

