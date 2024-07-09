Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.76

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.76 and last traded at $144.25, with a volume of 40319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PRK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Park National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Park National by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Further Reading

