Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PH traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $508.68. 416,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.46 and a 200 day moving average of $518.83. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.69.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

