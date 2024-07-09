Patron Partners LLC Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Patron Partners LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $827,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after purchasing an additional 265,734 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

USB stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,002,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

