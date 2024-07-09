Pax Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $119.47 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $119.47 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001330 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 119,399,806 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

