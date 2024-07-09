PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,865 shares of company stock worth $7,124,569 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,242,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFSI opened at $91.89 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

