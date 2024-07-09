Peoples Bank OH Acquires 115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,580,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,639. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

