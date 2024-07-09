Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

