Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,630 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $73,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,694 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 317.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

PR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,088,448. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

