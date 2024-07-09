Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,051 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.94% of Personalis worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 952,118 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 590,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,184. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.86. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 124.89% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

