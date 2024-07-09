Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,264,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,970,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.