Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.56. 8,348,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 39,248,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

