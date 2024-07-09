PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 341,977 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,799,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.